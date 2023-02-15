CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parts of seven West Virginia counties are under a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) and parts of 34 more were issued a Special Weather Statement for fire danger on Wednesday.

This comes after a Special Weather Statement for fire danger was issued to several West Virginia counties just Monday, and a warning from the West Virginia Division of Forestry about burning in dry, windy weather on Friday.

The Special Weather Statement is in effect through Wednesday evening over low humidity, above-normal temperatures, and dry fuels that the NWS says will combine with gusty winds to create an enhanced wildfire ignition and spread potential.

That statement is in effect for Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas, northwest Webster, southeast Webster, northwest Pocahontas, southeast Pocahontas, northwest Randolph, southeast Randolph counties.

The NWS expects hazardous weather to continue for the next several days in Pleasants, Tyler, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, northwest Pocahontas, southeast Pocahontas, northwest Randolph, and southeast Randolph counties, with gusty winds of up to 30-35mph in the lowlands, and slightly higher at higher elevations.

It expects those 30-35mph gusty winds to continue through Friday and noted that on Friday in the mid-morning, rain will transition to snow, which could lead to accumulations up to 3 inches for

higher elevations and mountains and a possible slick morning commute.