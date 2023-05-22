KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nearly 6,500 gallons of crude oil spilled into the headwaters of Blue Creek after a tank was vandalized, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The Commission says West Virginia Emergency Management crews went to the site on Sunday and Monday. They say they did not find any product in the water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, no odors, fish kills or any other dead aquatic life is being reported. Officials say they do not believe there to be any harm to the public or wildlife.

However, a trout restocking set for today has been postponed until Tuesday due to the spill, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the West Virginia DEP, Kanawha County Emergency Management and West Virginia American Water all responded to the oil spill.