KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are cleaning up oil after two tractor-trailers crash on I-64W near the Cross Lanes exit.

Metro 911 officials say the crash happened around 8:37 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say no injuries are being reported.

I-64W is down to one lane so crews can clean up the oil, according to dispatchers.

Photo Courtesy: WV511

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Institute and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the crash.