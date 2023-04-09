UPDATE (Monday April 10th) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing new information on Sunday nights shooting.

Deputies say they received reports of a disturbance at the on the 1600 Block of Mudlick Road in Clendenin. That’s where a family member had allegedly showed up and was being confrontational with everyone at the scene, according to deputies. During the altercation, the aggressive male allegedly injured several people before he was shot by his brother.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies arrived on scene to find one victim, a 28-year-old male, who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to CAMC General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, a 35-year-old female was also transported to the hospital with a leg injury, while two other female victims received minor injuries as well.

The shooting suspect, a 35-year-old male remained at the scene to cooperate with

investigators. Deputies say he surrendered a small caliber handgun over to authorities that he used in the shooting. The KCSO says it is believed at this time, the shooting incident has been deemed self-defense.

Currently, the incident is believed to be isolated and domestic-related in nature. There are no

active threats to the public.

An investigation is under way. No charges were immediately filed against any of the involved

parties.

UPDATE (11:03 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in connection to the shooting has been arrested.

They say it was a disturbance between two brothers involving alcohol. One pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

No further information has been released about the suspect or victim.

Detectives and Deputies are still on scene investigating.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Sunday night.

According to Kanawha County Dispatch, it happened on the 1600 Block of Mudlick Road in Clendenin.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is one male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as new details emerge.