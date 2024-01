CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crash on I-64 West Saturday.

According to Metro 911, a call came in for a single vehicle crash at the Washington Street Exit of I-64 around 12 p.m.

Responders transported one person, though the condition of the injured person has not been released. Responders with the Charleston Police and Fire Departments have since left the scene.