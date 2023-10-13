KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The opening of a road to connect the Trace Fork shopping center to Jefferson Road in South Charleston will take place Monday afternoon, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Gov. Justice (R-WV) will be joined by Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., and other local officials to hold the opening of the RHL Boulevard Connector. The connector is a 420-foot bridge that spans a half mile from the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena and Target area, to Jefferson Road.

Originally, to get from the Corridor G area to Jefferson Road, you would have to get onto Route 119. Now, there will be an additional way to get from Trace Fork to Jefferson Road, which could significantly cut down on traffic congestion in the area.

Gov. Justice’s office is saying this will also improve the safety of drivers and passengers.

You will be able to watch a live stream of the event by clicking here.