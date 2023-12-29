HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Days after a Kanawha City McDonald’s worker went on a violent rampage and cut four people with a boxcutter, questions have been raised on how this man was able to obtain this position in the first place. He had a criminal history stemming back to 2018.

Companies everywhere are in need of workers, but not every business does background checks.

Relating to this week’s incident, several officials called Percy Woody’s actions “a one in a million” event.

“I don’t think that really stands for everyone, but then you have people who do things like that, and it brings a bad rap for people who are going out and trying to be a better person,” People Ready branch manager Shantell Boltz said.

When it comes to looking for a job, many people with criminal histories are limited in West Virginia. That’s why Boltz helps all people in need of a job find roles that suit their skills and characteristics, including formerly incarcerated individuals.

“We are able to give people the chance that have a record and things they’ve done in their past to kind of move past that and do better,” Boltz said.

Boltz said she is passionate about helping people find jobs through bridging the gap between employers and potential employees, no matter their previous situation.

“We do see more of those ‘help wanted’ signs and customers risking going out of business because they’re so low staffed. Of course without staff, it’s harder to get the job done. That’s kind of where we step in. We’re a force for good. We like to be the mediator to stop the customer from going out of business and also helping someone with employment,” Boltz said.

That includes formerly incarcerated people.

“I’ll be honest with you, those people will go out and work their butt off. They will work hard because I feel they have something to prove. They want to go out, they want to work, they want to show people even though they do have that background, they can still move on and they can still fulfill the job duty that they need to,” Boltz said.

Only 20% of the employers that People Ready work with require background checks for new hires.

One establishment in the Charleston area recently went through the hiring process to open their doors for the first time.

“I think we have a lot of opportunities for hiring when it comes to people like who have a previous history with possibly addiction or anything of that nature. We’re very understanding in that regard,” Dunkin Donuts shift leader Kaydasia Davis said.

Davis said from an employer’s perspective, it’s important to walk alongside workers.

“I think a lot of our staff come from a lot of different backgrounds, so you really have people who’ve worked in the process, who haven’t,” Davis said.