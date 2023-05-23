VIDEO: Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule announced.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Outdoor dining is returning to West Virginia’s Capital City for another summer!

According to officials with the City of Charleston, outdoor dining will return to Capitol Street in downtown Charleston starting Memorial Day Weekend. The event will run each weekend through July 30.

City officials say each week, Capitol Street will be closed to traffic between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street starting Friday at 3 p.m., and will remain closed through Sunday at 11 p.m. The intersections of Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

Officials also say emergency service personnel will still have access to Capitol Street throughout the closures.

According to the city, the times for outdoor dining will be modified during Memorial Day Weekend and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. For Memorial Day Weekend, the closure will begin Friday, May 26, at 3 p.m., but will remain closed through 11 p.m. Monday, May 29.

The revised outdoor dining schedule for the Regatta has not yet been announced.