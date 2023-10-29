UPDATE: (8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2023) – Dispatchers now say the closure of Jefferson Road overnight will extend from Kanawha Turnpike all the way through to US-119.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say part of Jefferson Road is being shut down for overnight construction.

According to dispatchers, the construction is getting ready to start tonight, Sunday, Oct. 29, and Jefferson Road will remain closed from the Kanawha Turnpike to the new RHL Boulevard bridge until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

All drivers, including emergency vehicles, will need to take alternate routes such as I-64 to the Oakwood Drive exit.

Dispatchers did not say what the reason is for the construction.