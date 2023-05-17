ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — An Alum Creek woman was arrested Tuesday for holding a 5-month-old child in her lap without wearing a seatbelt while the driver was under the influence in a stolen vehicle on May 11, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they saw a vehicle at around 2:35 a.m. on May 11 on MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans that turned out to be stolen without its headlights on.

Deputies said the vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Brian Oglesbee, of Alum Creek. They said the female passenger, identified as 20-year-old Jozelyn Pauley, of Alum Creek, was not wearing a seatbelt and holding a five-month-old child.

After an investigation, it was found that Oglesbee was under the influence of marijuana and meth, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. They said Oglesbee did not have a valid driver’s license.

VIDEO BELOW: Brian Oglesbee’s arrest.

Pauley was arrested on Tuesday for child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, according to deputies.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said she is being held on a $2,500 cash bond in the South Central Regional Jail.

Oglesbee was arrested for driving with no headlights, driving with no valid operators, two counts of simple possession, driving under the influence with a minor, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, according to deputies.