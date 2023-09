CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Patrick Street McDonald’s in Charleston will be closing at the end of September.

The restaurant posted on Wednesday, Sept. 20, that the store would be closing for good at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The post did not include a reason behind the closure.

“Thank you for your years of patronage of this restaurant,” the post said.

Customers will still be able to go to other McDonald’s locations in the area, including Charleston’s East End, South Charleston and Dunbar.