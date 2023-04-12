KANAWHA COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a car early Wednesday morning in eastern Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers confirm the victim was hit near the intersection of Burning Springs Road and Kanawha Boulevard East just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells us the victim appeared to be in his 30s.

Road closures are expected as Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies investigate the incident.