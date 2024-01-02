UPDATE (9:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3): The woman who was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night has been identified.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Shaylah Totten, 30, of St. Albans, was allegedly sitting on the train tracks and was hit.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person died Tuesday night after being hit by a train, Metro 911 Dispatchers say.

It happened outside of St. Albans in the community of West Side near Rust Street and Swans Lane.

Emergency crews got the call around 9:30 p.m..

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.