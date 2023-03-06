CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 dispatchers say responders are on the scene where a pedestrian was hit in the Cross Lanes, West Virginia, area.

Paramedics are also responding to assist one patient, dispatchers say. There is no information on the severity of injuries at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident happened near the Cross Lanes Walgreens around 6:45 p.m., according to Metro 911.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are the responders for this incident.