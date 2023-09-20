SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been take to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the 2700 block of Mountaineer Boulevard near Walmart.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say there is no word on the person’s condition at this time. According to Metro 911, the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did stay on the scene.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the call.