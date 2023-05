KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the East Bank area, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

It happened at the intersection of Route 61 and Everett Ln. in East Bank at around 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Kanawha County 911 says that one lane of Route 61 at Everett Ln. is open.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.