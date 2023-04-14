KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)–The man killed in the Wednesday morning fatal crash in Belle, West Virginia has been identified. The man was identified as Adam McMillian, 34, of DuPont City.

The crash happened on April 12 around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Burning Springs Road and Kanawha Boulevard E. in the Belle area. McMillian was crossing the highway near the intersection when he was struck. Deputies say he died on the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Kanawha County deputies, the investigation determined that McMillian was suspected to have been “under the influence of drugs and inattentive” at the time the crash happened. Deputies also say McMillian was suspected to have violated state laws regarding the procedure for a pedestrian crossing a highway.

Deputies say the investigation found the driver was not in violation of any traffic laws that would have contributed to the crash and was not under the influence. The driver also did not sustain any injuries in the crash, the KCSO said.