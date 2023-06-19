NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A roadway in Nitro is currently closed due to a crash involving pedestrian, a Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus, and a power pole.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. along the 1200 block of Main Avenue in Nitro. Crews on scene say the incident began when the pedestrian allegedly ran into the road after being startled by a dog. The KRT bus attempted to avoid the man, was unable to and struck him before hitting a power pole, authorities say.

That person was taken to the hospital, the NPD says, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The power pole was snapped when struck by the bus, and AEP crews will assess the situation to see what, if any damage was done to the lines. Police say they believe much of the current power outage is due to AEP shutting off power as a precaution to assess the situation.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, the outage is impacting approximately 1,574 customers, and power is estimated to be restored around 10:30 p.m.