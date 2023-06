CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury after being struck by a train in Charleston Monday morning.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 11:36 a.m. Monday, June 19 near the railroad tracks at the intersection of Madison Street and Park Avenue.

Charleston Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital after the incident for a minor injury.

Along with CPD, the Charleston Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.