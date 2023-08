One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a train in Kanawha County. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a train in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue in Kanawha City.

The Charleston Police Department says the male victim was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries.”

WOWK 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more details become available.