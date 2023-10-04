GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – Route 60 is shut down after a pedestrian was struck in the Glasgow area of Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened in the 6000 block of E. Dupont Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding. There is no word on how long the roadway will remain closed.