CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to traveling to West Virginia with the intention of having sex with a minor.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kyle Andrew Umstead, 35, of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to a charge of traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Court records say Umstead traveled from Douglasville to Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on March 18, 2023, to meet the minor. Umstead was arrested in Cross Lanes, and the DOJ says after his arrest, law enforcement officers found images and videos depicting child pornography on his cell phone.

Umstead’s sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 16, 2023. He faces up to 30 years in prison with at least five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.