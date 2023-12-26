CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While Christmas time is known for being the most wonderful time of the year, that’s not always the case for people facing financial hardships.

In Charleston, people who cannot afford a Christmas meal or who are experiencing hunger need support during the holidays, and that’s why Charleston non-profit Manna Meal remains open 365 days a year.

“Some people might just be having a really bad day, and some people might be having that bad day over and over again and the holidays prevail that,” Manna Meal executive director Amy Wolfe said. “It’s really about compassion and empathy for our neighbors. I mean this is our community. We are only as strong as each individual.”

Knowing the emotional and physical challenges of facing hunger, Wolfe said Manna Meal wants to make everyone’s Christmas brighter no matter their situation.

Victoria Lake, who said she used to struggle to find access to food, said Manna Meal has made her life better.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re homeless or have a place to live. It’s a fantastic place. It’s heartwarming, touching, comfortable, it’s like one big giant family,” Lake said.

Food insecurity is not the only challenge that Manna Meal aims to fight. They’re also helping people who are alone on the holidays.

“I don’t like it (being alone). I’d rather spend it with family or loved ones. I’m used to that,” Mark Farmer said. He is spending Christmas alone in Charleston due to financial hardships and being homeless.

On top of not seeing his family, being homeless during the holidays comes with many challenges. Farmer said after he was evicted, he had nowhere to go.

“Last night I slept in somebody’s place. That was the first time I got sleep in four days because I can’t fall asleep,” Farmer said. Beyond last night, he said he’s spent many nights sleeping on the streets.

Farmer said being homeless during this time of year is a horrible experience, and he’s fighting to get help.

“Me, I’m trying to get in the shelter, but they’re too packed. I was out in the cold with a pair of shorts, that’s why I’ve got the sweats and the jackets.”

Farmer and Lake said Manna Meal is a safe space for them as they navigate their situations.

Manna Meal is serving meals to almost 600 people on Christmas Day to help people have a more memorable holiday. They’ve done this for 48 years.

“It’s amazing. I thought I would never feel wanted or part of a giant family because of my past that’s happened to me, but since I’m part of one big happy family here, it’s crazy,” Lake said.

Wolfe said the holidays can be hard, and the need to fight hunger is a tremendous issue that does not disappear after Christmas; it’s a year-long battle in Charleston.

“Today on a holiday, when some people are not as happy as others, we kind of want to elevate it a little bit and try to bring more joy into their lives and into our lives as well,” Wolfe. “Service to others is something that is immensely gratifying for those of us that are doing this work, and we are very happy that we are able to provide this service to our neighbors.”

On top of being supported by Manna Meal, Farmer said he hopes to see change in Charleston to better support the homeless population and people facing financial hardships.

“If you see somebody walking around, they probably don’t have a blanket. You should help them with a blanket,” Farmer said. In addition to basic needs, Farmer said he and others living on the streets during the holidays need help getting back on their feet, and he hopes for more opportunities to do so.