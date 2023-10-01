KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a train in South Charleston.

According to the Kanawha County Metro 911, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 on the train tracks in the 5700 block of the Kanawha Turnpike.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A female patient was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers, but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.