KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was hit by a vehicle in the 11000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in Marmet, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 says this happened around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person is being treated by medics on the scene. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

They say the road will be closed down for a little bit.