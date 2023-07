UPDATE (11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that no one was injured and no one was hit by a vehicle.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — One person was hit by a vehicle near the Taco Bell in St. Albans on Tuesday.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:14 a.m.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The St. Albans Police and Fire Department, and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.