KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on I-79 in Kanawha County, West Virginia on Tuesday.

Kanawha County dispatch says the call came in just before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened at the 12-mile marker right between the Elkview and Cledenin exits.

According to dispatch, the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries.

Metro confirms the roadway is open and not obstructed.