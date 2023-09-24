CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fight at a church in Charleston led to a person being stabbed, the Charleston Police Department says.

Lt. Tony Hazelett, Charleston Police Department, says this happened just after 1 p.m. at a church in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street.

Lt. Hazelett says the fight then moved to the parking lot where the victim was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the CPD.

No names have been released at this time. This is being investigated as a homicide and all the people involved are with the police. They say there is no threat to the public.

There is no word on any arrests made.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.