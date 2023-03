KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was rescued in Kanawha County after their vehicle was wedged under a parked flatbed trailer.

Kanawha County dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of Paint Creek Rd. and C.A. Livingston Rd. in the Livingston area at around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

The person was extracted from the vehicle and was conscious, but we do not know their condition at this time.

Pratt and East Bank fire departments responded along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.