CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)– A person has been freed from being trapped in their vehicle after a crash on Temple Drive in Cross Lanes, West Virginia on Thursday.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, a report of a two-vehicle crash came in at 10:02 a.m. on the roadway in front of Maplewood Trailer park. The person who was trapped sustained minor injuries, but deputies got them out quickly.

Metro 911 says that the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are currently on the scene.

The roadway is blocked, and traffic is being diverted to the turning lane.