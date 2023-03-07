KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot in an early morning shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia.

Sergeant Joshua Lester tells 13 News it happened on Tate Hollow Road in Sissonville. He says

a 29-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and taken to CAMC General Hospital.

The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, when Sergeant Lester says the victim was shot through their front door.

This is a developing story and 13 News has a crew on the scene.