CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was stabbed in Charleston Friday morning.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that a person was stabbed in the leg on the 100 block of McVey Way.

The call came in around 9:10 a.m.

Metro 911 says that no suspect is in custody at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.