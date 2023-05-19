SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after being struck by a train in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 7:49 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the 100 block of F Street in South Charleston, West Virginia.

The South Charleston Police Department says the person has “life-threatening injuries,” but there is no word at this time on what caused the incident.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.