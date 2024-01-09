UPDATE: 1/9/24 @ 8:28 p.m. – One woman was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on her home Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of Big Tyler Road in the Cross Lanes area.

First responders on the scene tell 13 News that that woman’s injuries were minor after she was trapped underneath a tree. She was in the living room when the tree fell through her house.

Crews say the home is destroyed.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – A person is trapped in a home after a tree fell on it, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call first came in at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday. There is no word at this time if anyone has been injured.

According to dispatchers, the 5100 block of Big Tyler Road is currently shut down while crews work to rescue the person trapped.

The Big Tyler Volunteer Fire Department is responding with the Nitro, Institute and South Charleston fire departments enroute to assist. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are also on scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.