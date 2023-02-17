UPDATE (2:15 P.M. Feb. 17, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say the person trapped in the vehicle was rescued and is now safe.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on their way to rescue a person trapped in their vehicle in high water in the Poca River Road area of Sissonville.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a vehicle became stuck in the water, and a person is still inside. The call first came in around 12:15 P.M.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other details area available at this time, but the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is heading that way. Stay with WOWK for the latest.

On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission placed the county under a state of emergency due to heavy rains and thunderstorms following. Commissioners urged any drivers who come across high water to turn around and do not attempt to drive through it.