DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The Dunbar Police Department says they are experiencing issues with their phone lines.

The department posted on Facebook that the phone lines in the office will be down for “an unknown amount of time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word at this time if this issue is impacting more customers in the area. This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.