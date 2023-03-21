SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)– A man is in custody after crashing his pickup truck into a house on the 1400 block of Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday Metro 911 received reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

KCSO says, Franklin Stalnaker, 59, of Wolf Pen left the right side of the roadway, drove through a fence, and continued through the front porch before crashing into the side of the home. The pickup truck crashed through a juvenile’s bedroom causing damage, but fortunately, all residents were unharmed.

Deputies say Stalnaker had to be extricated from his vehicle by Sissonville Fire Department and was transported to CAMC General Hospital with minor injuries.

According to KCSO, deputies found sufficient evidence to suggest that Stalnaker was impaired and placed him under arrest. Stalnaker was charged with Driving Under the Influence, with additional charges after he later refused to cooperate with authorities during the booking process.

Stalnaker is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate.