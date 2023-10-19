UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19): Metro 911 says southbound lanes of Corridor G at the Davis Creek exit have reopened.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a rollover crash on Corridor G.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 2:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Corridor G at the Davis Creek exit.

They say traffic is being diverted to Jefferson Road.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Kanawha County EMS, the South Charleston and Charleston Fire Departments, and the South Charleston and Charleston Police Departments are on the scene.