CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has rejected a second-degree murder plea for a woman accused in a fatal stabbing.

Amber Wymer, 42, is accused of murder in the death of her boyfriend’s daughter in January 2023. The victim’s family was not in agreement with the motion at her hearing on Tuesday, which was one reason why it was denied.

Wymer’s trial is set for Jan. 2, 2024. She faces a murder charge for the stabbing death of 20-years-old Abigail Marcinkowsky.

Wymer was indicted on the charge on April 6, 2023, and pleaded not guilty on April 17. In August, her trial was continued at the request of her defense team in order to seek a mental evaluation for Wymer before the trial.