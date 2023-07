Police car on the street at night

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy “actively and aggressively,” according to Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley.

Chief Oxley told 13 News the death is suspicious and he is hopeful that more information can be released soon.

The identity of the child has not been released, as well as how he died.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.