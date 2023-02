CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Randolph St and Pennsylvania Ave N in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 6:20 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department says the officer is going to be checked out medically just in case, but they are believed to be uninjured.

The Charleston Police and Fire Departments and medics are on the scene.