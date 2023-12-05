UPDATE (10:18 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 5): A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims in Tuesday’s double murder. You can find it by clicking here.

UPDATE (5 p.m., Tue, Dec. 5): The suspect’s mother and a child have been identified as the victims of a double murder in Charleston.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the victims in the investigation are the suspect’s mother 62-year-old Sherry Russell and a 10-year-old juvenile male.

The complaint states the investigation began when the South Charleston Police Department responded to a car dealership regarding a man with two children in the service department allegedly claiming that he had committed murder and was trying to get a vehicle. The man, identified as the suspect, Nicholas Hanshaw, gave SCPD the victims’ first names and the location of the alleged murder, claiming he “needed people to go pick up their bodies.”

The SCPD detained Hanshaw, and the Charleston Police Department was then contacted to do a well-being check on the home in the Vandalia Terrace Apartments.

At that time, detectives found the body of a woman with multiple neck wounds in the master bedroom doorway, according to the complaint. Officers say they then found the 10-year-old dead against the wall of a back bedroom.

According to the complaint, the CPD then went to the SCPD station to arrest Hanshaw on two counts of first-degree murder. Police say while interviewing Hanshaw, they found “blood splatter on his clothing and skin along with cuts to the inside of his hands.”

UPDATE (4:25 p.m., Tue, Dec. 5): A man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide investigation in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 officers responded to a well-being check in the 1500 block of Dorchester Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found two people deceased.

The CPD says the victims’ names are not being released until relatives have been notified.

According to the CPD, Nicholas David Hanshaw, 38, of Charleston, was arrested in connection to the investigation. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will be arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, officers say.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the CPD at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-8111.

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Tue, Dec. 5): The incident occurred at the Vandalia Terrace Apartments.

Our reporter on scene says a forensics tent has been set up in the backyard of the residence.

A neighbor told 13 News that they heard fighting earlier in the day.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– Authorities are investigating a possible double murder in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the CPD, the investigation began Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the 1500 block of Dorchester Avenue in Charleston.

The CPD says there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.