UPDATE (6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29): Thousands of dollars without dye packs were stolen from the Chase Bank on D Street in South Charleston, according to the SCPD.

The South Charleston Police Department (SCPD) says this is believed to be a planned incident that was specific to the Chase Bank location in South Charleston.

They say the suspect has not been identified at this time. There is no threat to the public, and no injuries are being reported, according to the police department.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Chase Bank on D Street in South Charleston was robbed on Wednesday, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the call came in around 4:53 p.m. There is no word on whether there have been any arrests or how much was stolen.

The South Charleston Police Department is leading the investigation, with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and the Dunbar Police Department responding as well.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.