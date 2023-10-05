CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after cash and snacks were stolen from the concession stand at the Kanawha Central Little League field in Cedar Grove.

According to Michael “Gordy” Coleman, Cedar Grove VFD Fire Chief and Vice President of the little league group. He says the incident happened overnight between Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 after Wednesday night’s T-ball game.

Coleman says someone with the league went in to the concession stand to collect the money from the game, and found the money along with all of the candy, potato chips and peanuts stolen. He said the money totaled around $200 cash.

According to Coleman, appliances such as the microwave, as well as drinks and other food items were all accounted for. Supplies the Town of Cedar Grove had there to prepare for this weekend’s fall festival at the field were also left alone, he says.

Coleman tells WOWK 13 News Thursday night’s ballgame will go on as planned, but the concession stand will be closed due to the theft.

The Cedar Grove Police Department is investigating.