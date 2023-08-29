CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for a person who robbed a Kanawha City neighborhood smoke shop Monday night.

The Charleston Police Department says the suspect, who is believed to be a man, walked into the Mr. Smoke smoke shop at 5528 MacCorkle Avenue, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say he was seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, a green hat, and a red bandana covering his face. After robbing the store, the CPD says he left and went east on MacCorkle Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the city police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480, or dispatchers at 304-348-8111.