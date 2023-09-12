CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for information on a man and woman who allegedly stole a wallet on Monday and used the victim’s U.S. Federal Government Corporate Credit Card to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards.

The man was wearing a pink and yellow shirt, along with a hat, and the woman was wearing a white tank top, a blue or purple shirt, and a large hat. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the two in Cracker Barrel “appeared suspicious,” according to witnesses. They said the two were in the dining room but left abruptly without eating.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the victim went to pay for their meal, they realized they did not have their wallet, which had the federal government credit card, other credit cards and around $150 in cash, deputies said.

The KCSO said the victim was then notified by the credit card’s fraud department that there was suspicious activity on the account from a Speedway in Cross Lanes. The clerk told law enforcement that the two tried to buy $2,500 worth of gift cards, but only $1,500 was successful.

Anyone with information on the couple is being urged to contact Deputy W.E. Ingram at 304-357-0169.