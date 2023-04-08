Courtesy of the Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the CID, Jaylee Barlow, 14, of Charleston, West Virginia left her home on April 6th, 2023, but did not return.

Authorities confirmed that when she left, she was wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajama pants and had recently dyed her hair red.

If anyone knows Jaylee’s whereabouts, please contact Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.