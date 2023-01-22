KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He then demanded money and fled before police arrived, according to SCPD.

SCPD says no one has been arrested as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say they do not know the suspect’s identity or whereabouts.

Police say they are still investigating this case.