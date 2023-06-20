UPDATE: (8:15 P.M. Tuesday, June 20, 2023) – Crews on scene say the motorcycle police were chasing was also involved in the crash that ended the pursuit. Both the motorcyclist and a St. Albans police officer were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a crash involving a police officer.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit started around 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at College Hill Road and 9th Avenue in St. Albans with the St. Albans Police Department chasing the suspect. Dispatchers say the pursuit lasted approximately five minutes before ending at Green Valley Drive and Flint Ridge Road in Jefferson around 6:53 p.m.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News one person is in custody. Dispatchers also confirm a police cruiser crashed near the end of the chase. Medics are on scene, but no one has been transported for medical treatment at this time, dispatchers say.

According to dispatchers, there is no word yet on if the suspect was also involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.