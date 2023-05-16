SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A South Charleston police officer and West Virginia Department of Highways worker went on a wild goose chase this morning – literally!

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, when a family of geese were trying to cross I-64 on the South Charleston/Dunbar Bridge.

According to dash camera from the SCPD, three adult geese and eight babies were in the roadway on the bridge. The officer and DOH worker got them to the right side of the roadway next to the concrete barrier.

The DOH worker then got behind the geese to guide them along the barrier and off the bridge while the officer followed in his cruiser with flashing lights.

Once they were off the bridge and traffic was clear, the DOH worker and the officer herded the family across all four lanes of I-64 into the safety of a grassy area.